Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: DaVekio Ruffin

ZACHARY - Senior running back DaVekio Ruffin has been an important weapon to the Zachary Bronco offense in 2024.

In last week's playoff victory over Sam Houston, Ruffin rushed for 319 yards and six touchdowns. He matched his big performance from the week before when he rushed for 298 yards and six scores.

"You know, when you watch us on film, you would think we're going to have to slow him down in order to beat Zachary. We know that. He knows that. Other teams know that, but he's still producing," head coach David Brewerton said about Ruffin.

Ruffin may be undersized at 5-foot-5, but he uses that to his advantage when running the ball.

"My size is a big attribute because of my center of gravity. If you get too low, it won't work out for you. I can just run you over or just run through you, so you have to bring it. If you go heads up, it probably won't work either," Ruffin said.

Ruffin has been apart of the Bronco family since he was a child playing for the Junior Bronco football program. Now that he's a senior, it means a lot to him to have the season he is having.

"It's been everything I hoped to be since I was a little kid. I've always wanted to be that standout player that everyone knows and wants to be in the future, so it's working out good," Ruffin said.

"He's a kid that bleeds Zachary. To watch him have the success he's having for his hometown and in front of hometown fans that he's known his entire life, it's a pretty special story," Brewerton added.

Zachary has moved on to the regional round of the playoffs. They will travel to North Louisiana to face Ruston on Friday. It will be a rematch of last year's state championship when Ruston defeated the Broncos to win the state title.