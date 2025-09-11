Fans' Choice Player of the Week 1: Corbin Odell

BATON ROUGE - The U-High Cubs got off to a hot start to their season after defeating Woodlawn 49-8 in their season opener. Many of those points were courtesy of junior running back Corbin Odell.

Odell rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two two-point conversions. He and senior running back Sage Ingram were the 1-2 punch that helped light up the scoreboard.

Odell let his talents shine on the field, but his personality off the field is what makes him special to the team.

"He's a guys that likes to joke around off the field, but when it's on the field it's all business. That's what I like. He keeps the locker room very light, which is good," head coach Andy Martin said about Odell.

Odell says that he used to be a lineman when he was younger, but realized how much better he was running the football.

"I was like 'wait, I'm kind of fast.' I was fast and I was big so I was like 'You know what? I want to be a running back,' so my coaches put me at running back and that's where I've been since then," Odell said about his journey to the position.

While Odell has seen growth in his own game, he wants everyone to win. He wants to take U-High back to the state championship.

"My teammates are also competing for something very big and we want to end up in that Dome at the end of the day and win that thing. For the last few years, we've come up short, sadly," Odell said about his goals this season.

"They're all playing for each other. They want to see each other do well and that's a tribute to the guys on the team. We have some really quality individuals on this team that are doing a good job," Martin said about the bond this Cubs team has.

U-High will get a taste of the Superdome feeling when they face Archbishop Rummel in Caesars Superdome on Friday for their second game of the season. Kick off is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be part of a double header that will also feature Edna Karr and American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.).