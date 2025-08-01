Family urges police to find their family member's killer after man shot on his porch

BATON ROUGE - Every day, families wait for answers, hoping to learn more about who killed their loved ones, and the family of 67-year-old Michael Anderson knows that feeling all too well.

Anderson was killed two weeks ago while he sat on his front porch, and his family says they’re all too familiar with the pain they’re currently feeling.

He grew up surrounded by siblings in Baton Rouge and followed in his two older brothers’ footsteps by joining the military.

Frances Howard is Michael’s eldest sister, and she says Michael always had a smile on his face.

“Michael's my baby brother, and we all lived together on Tennessee Street, Howard said.”

Two weeks ago, in the heat of the summer, Michael Anderson was shot while sitting on his front porch near the corner of Highland and East Buchanan Street, feet away from the Baton Rouge Police District.

“My sisters called me first and said Michael got shot, and I just stood still,” Howard said.

It’s a familiar feeling, and in 2010, Pamela Howard Sip says her brother Walter Sip Jr. was shot and killed. Fifteen years later, the family says they still have no answers about what happened.

“Walter Sip Jr. was on his porch smoking a cigarette,” Howard Sip said. “My uncle was just sitting on a porch. So how do you feel safe?"

They say they’re afraid the cases will slip through the cracks and go unsolved.

“We're not faulting anyone or pointing the finger,” Howard Sip said. ‘We're going to talk to them. We're going to keep in contact with them constantly.”

Michael Anderson's funeral is scheduled for Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Hall Davis and Sons.