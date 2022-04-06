Family of woman killed in carjacking wants teen suspects charged as adults

NEW ORLEANS - The family of a woman killed in a violent carjacking involving four teenagers wants the juveniles to go to trial as adults, according to WWLTV.

The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.

"Personally, we want them all as adults," Frickey's family told WWLTV. "But we have to go through the justice system."

Police said Frickey's arm was caught in a seatbelt when the teens ripped her from her car, and she was dragged for a "significant distance" before she died at the scene.

Allegedly, all four teens involved will face the same charges, despite the video of the crime showing varying levels of involvement. The oldest, 17-year-old John Honore, has at least 7 prior arrests on 25 charges.

All four suspects are currently being held without bail. Their next court hearing is set for May 2.