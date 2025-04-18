Family of three-year-old caught in crossfire of North 26th Street shooting starts fundraiser

BATON ROUGE — A three-year-old boy injured in a shooting earlier this week is still in the hospital and his family is asking the public for help with his recovery.

The North 26th Street shooting, which happened around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, happened after a car drove through the neighborhood and people inside the car began shooting at a group of people.

The three-year-old, identified by family as Trentavous Lewis, was struck in the crossfire of the drive-by shooting.

In the description of a GoFundMe started by his mother Braniya Lewis, the boy is described as autistic and nonverbal.

"Trentavous loves trains, action figures and playing with his cousins," the fundraiser said. "(But) his mom says she doesn't feel comfortable bringing him back to that home once they are released from the hospital."

Baton Rouge Police have not identified any suspects or motives in the shooting.