Family of man killed in altercation with Tangipahoa Parish deputy asks for body camera footage

1 hour 39 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - The family of a man who was killed in an altercation with a Tangipahoa Parish deputy is asking for law enforcement to release the body camera footage from the incident. 

"We want clarity, we want the body cam footage released because we believe he was murdered," Timothy Douglas' cousin Ray Brown said. 

On Dec. 21, 2024, Douglas led deputies on a chase while driving a stolen car in Hammond. 

WBRZ previously reported that State Police said the deputy tased Douglas and tried to take him into custody when "a physical altercation ensued" and Douglas was shot. 

"He was tazed twice, he was shot four times: in the head, in the chest, in the arm and in the leg. We feel like that was excessive and we want justice," Brown said. 

As of Monday, State Police has not released the footage. 

"Every uniform you put on represents something. If you don't know why you're wearing it, you don't know the purpose is to serve and protect. if you can't do that, leave the uniform for somebody that's capable and able to wear it," Laverne Douglas, Timothy's mother, said. 

