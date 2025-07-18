85°
Latest Weather Blog
Family of man injured in wrong-way collision on I-110 starts fundraiser for medical expenses
BATON ROUGE — The family of a man injured in a head-on collision crash that killed another man on I-110 has started a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses.
Darrell Batiste, 32, was hospitalized July 5 after he was involved in a head-on collision with a man, Michael Young, who was driving on the wrong side of I-110 south.
Young, a 55-year-old who was killed in the crash, was drunk, Batiste's brother wrote in the GoFundMe.
The crash "left him with multiple serious injuries and a long road to recovery," Batiste's brother added.
"Donations will go directly toward covering his medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and any legal and personal expenses resulting from this tragic accident," the fundraiser said.
Trending News
Donations can be made here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In speaks to Roblox company partner about online safety for teenagers
-
GET 2 MOVING: Court to Table
-
Louisiana man sentenced to federal prison for 'unauthorized archeological digging'
-
Star-crossed singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Pretty Little Baby' dead at...
-
LPSO: Three arrested for causing over $9,000 of damage, doing donuts in...