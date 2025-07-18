Family of man injured in wrong-way collision on I-110 starts fundraiser for medical expenses

BATON ROUGE — The family of a man injured in a head-on collision crash that killed another man on I-110 has started a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses.

Darrell Batiste, 32, was hospitalized July 5 after he was involved in a head-on collision with a man, Michael Young, who was driving on the wrong side of I-110 south.

Young, a 55-year-old who was killed in the crash, was drunk, Batiste's brother wrote in the GoFundMe.

The crash "left him with multiple serious injuries and a long road to recovery," Batiste's brother added.

"Donations will go directly toward covering his medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and any legal and personal expenses resulting from this tragic accident," the fundraiser said.

Donations can be made here.