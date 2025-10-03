Family of Jody Mann continue to fight for justice

DENHAM SPRINGS — 20-year-old Jody Mann died in April of this year, after being struck by a vehicle on Reinninger Road in Denham Springs on March 29th.

"It's been a nightmare, to put it lightly, really nowhere to describe it," Jody Mann's mother, Holly Crow, said.

Crow says she will not stop fighting for her daughter until the driver involved in the crash is behind bars.

"It's definitely going to be difficult going forward for birthdays and everything that I wish she would be here for that she can't be, and I mean, you know, it's just not going to be the same," Mann's brother, William Mann, said.

On one side of Reinninger Road sits a memorial in remembrance of Jody. Now, on the other side sits a sign with the hashtag justice for Jody.

"We want people to know what happened here. We want them to slow down and think about what they're doing when they're driving, you know, whether they're texting and driving, drinking and driving, just speeding down this road like so many people do, that hey, look, somebody lost their life here," Crow said.

Mann's family is continuing to fight for justice, as they are demanding that the driver in the crash get the maximum sentence for Mann's death.

"We're determined, we're not, you know, we're not backing down from this, not even a little bit. We've been reaching out to the state legislators, proposing that they give harsher sentences for hit and runs that result in serious bodily injuries or death," Crow said.

Brandon Chenevert was arrested in connection with the crash. He faces a list of charges, including felony hit and run, negligent homicide, obstruction of justice, and more.

"As long as he is not let off with a slap on the wrist, then you know, hopefully that will give us some closure," Crow said.

Chenevert is expected to return to court at the end of this month. The family has started a petition in the fight for justice for Jody.