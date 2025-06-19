Family of injured officer says he's still in critical condition; thanks community, law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - The family of Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, who was severely injured after what law enforcement said was a targeted attack on Joor Road, issued a statement thanking the community, law enforcement and other officials.

The statement from his family came after a blood drive and jambalaya fundraiser for the officer, which his family called "amazing to see" and said it "truly reminds [them] that we are all ONE community."

The family also confirmed Eisworth is still in critical condition, "but he continues to fight and each day is filled with little wins that add up."

They also thanked Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse, the BRPD, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and the staff at Our Lady of the Lake.

Eisworth was injured after Gad Black allegedly struck him along Joor Road on Monday. Arrest records indicate that Black had a "deep-rooted hatred" of law enforcement. His family has since issued a statement apologizing to Eisworth's family and asking for peace and clarity.