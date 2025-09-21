Family of 4 displaced after early-morning fire on Country Meadow Avenue

BATON ROUGE — A family of four lost their home after it caught fire early on Sunday morning, according to the St. George Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Country Meadow Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

The fire department said no one was injured, but the home was a total loss, displacing the family of four who lived there.

A cause had not been determined as of around 10:30 Sunday morning.