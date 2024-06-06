Family member of nearly-abducted juvenile in Springfield speaks out about incident

SPRINGFIELD - Barbara Whittington said her grandchildren love to spend the summer with her at her house on Blood River. She says her nine-year-old grandson, specifically, loves to take their canoe to the riverbank and play.

"They play volleyball, baseball, waterslides, and the kids fish back there. I've been here almost six years and nothing like this has ever happened," Whittington said.

Whittington said she went inside when her nine-year-old grandson and his friends came running into the house.

He told her a man and a woman in a white car without a front bumper had circled the area twice.

Then he says the man got out, grabbed him, and tried to get him into his car. The boy said he then bit the man on the arm and ran away.

"His mama taught him since they were babies you don't talk to strangers. If somebody grabs you, make noise and fight back. She's drilled it in his head -- he just did what he was taught -- smart thinking, smart kid," Whittington said.

We're told the kids weren't injured but they were brought back to the police station today for further questioning.

"Watch your babies, don't trust nobody. I mean you can't. Take this as an example. We've been here, quiet neighborhood, one way in and one way out. All of a sudden someone comes and snatches one of your kids," Whittington said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's office says they found the car they believe was involved.

Witnesses said a man and woman were taken into custody. Deputies say no arrests have been made.