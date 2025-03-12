79°
Family holding memorial for 14-year-old boy who died after Cadillac Street shooting
BATON ROUGE — On Thursday, the family and friends of 14-year-old Derrick Dorsey will hold a vigil after the teenager was shot and killed last week.
On March 7, Dorsey was shot after an unknown attacker fired multiple shots into a Cadillac Street apartment. He was shot multiple times and later died at the scene, police said. A suspect has yet to be identified or arrested.
His family and friends will honor his life with a candlelight vigil. It will be held on Thursday, March 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Helix Aviation Academy on Plank Road.
The family will provide the candles and ask those who come to bring red and white balloons.
