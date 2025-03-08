73°
14-year-old boy dead after person fired multiple shots into apartment, police say

By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday in an apartment complex that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Police said around 10:21 p.m., an unknown assailant fired multiple shots at an apartment on 5958 Cadillac Street striking teenager Derrick Dorsey who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4689.

