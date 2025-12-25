Family, friends of fallen Iberville Deputy light Christmas Eve bonfire in his honor

GRAMERCY -- Every Christmas Eve, dozens of bonfires are lit along the Mississippi River in the river parishes to help guide Papa Noel through Cajun country.

One of the bonfires paid tribute to fallen Iberville Parish Sheriff Deputy Charles Riley. Riley died earlier this year after getting shot while on duty.

Riley's family says that the last two months have felt like a year.

"Ever since we lost him, I cannot be any prouder of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's office. The community, who have backed my uncle and my aunt when they lost their youngest son," Charles's cousin Clinton Riley said.

When thinking of a way to honor him, the family agreed that the bonfire tradition, something Riley loved, was the right choice.

"We've been doing this since before Charlie was born. We've been doing it for about 40 years. Every year, Charlie was here. He was one of the workhorses behind actually building it. Finding the wood," Riley said.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and local volunteers helped the Riley's build the bonfire.

Near the top of the structure was a large number 503, which was Riley's badge number.

"I can tell you right now, Charlie is basking in all the attention, all the glory. He is just talking to all of our family members about how amazing it is," Charles' Cousin Zoe Tapp said.

Many of Riley's co-workers and friends came out to support the Riley family.

"This one hits close to home. He's a family member of some of our local friends and business people here in St. James Parish," St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne said.

Many who came to see the bonfires stopped by Riley's to pay tribute.

"I have come to this event three years in a row with my daughter. There's nothing like it. We especially wanted to come this year to see the fallen officer, and they had the bonfire for him," Bonfire celebration attendee Latreace Grisby said.

This year's celebration brought in thousands. Each bonfire told its own story, continuing a tradition in South Louisiana.

"Well, my grandfather has been doing this for over 50 years, and this started with my grandfather. His name is Thomas Fluence, and then it started with my Dad, Reginald Fluence Sr., he has been doing it for over 30 years," Reginald Fluence Jr. said about his bonfire.