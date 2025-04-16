Family accused of killing, attempting to dump man's body over the Old Bridge pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE - A family of four accused of killing a man and attempting to dump his body over the side of the Old Bridge pleaded not guilty to their respective charges during a hearing Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Gerard Nicholas Richard's body had a substantial amount of trauma to it when he was found near the center of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Records say that Richard was wrapped inside a blanket, his wrists tied with rope and tape. His body was run over by multiple vehicles and blood smears along the railing indicated that someone had attempted to throw him off the bridge.

Da'Sean Conley, 17, allegedly shot and killed Richard after beating him severely. The Advocate reported that the teenager was upset that the 41-year-old was dating his mother.

Da'Sean's mother Coshelia and grandmother Cathy allegedly took steps to help cover up the killing, including tying Richard up and attempting to dispose of his body.

The trio, along with Darius Conley Jr., are accused of helping Da'Sean shoot and kill Richard, appeared in court for a hearing Tuesday. Darius was originally booked for first-degree murder but court records show he is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Da'Sean and Darius, who face charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, as well as Coshelia and Cathy who face obstruction of justice charges, all entered "not guilty" pleas.

The Advocate reports that the four of them remain in jail ahead of a further motion hearing set for June 23.