56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge

2 hours 35 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 11:02 PM December 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of festival-goers flocked to Downtown Friday evening to enjoy food, music, and holiday festivities at the annual Festival of Lights.

Kids ages five to ten enjoyed ice skating on the first floor of the River Center Plaza. There was also a Snow Village for five to fifteen-year-olds to play in at Repentance Park between the Old State Capitol and the River Center.

"It's really like a true winter wonderland," said one parent.

Last year, the festival did not happen in person because of COVID restrictions. This year, the crowd was more excited than ever to get back to normal.

Trending News

The crowd gathered around the 25-foot tall Christmas Tree in Town Square, and at 6:20 p.m., Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome, along with some cheerful children, lit up the tree. The tree lighting ceremony was immediately followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days