Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of festival-goers flocked to Downtown Friday evening to enjoy food, music, and holiday festivities at the annual Festival of Lights.
Kids ages five to ten enjoyed ice skating on the first floor of the River Center Plaza. There was also a Snow Village for five to fifteen-year-olds to play in at Repentance Park between the Old State Capitol and the River Center.
"It's really like a true winter wonderland," said one parent.
Last year, the festival did not happen in person because of COVID restrictions. This year, the crowd was more excited than ever to get back to normal.
The crowd gathered around the 25-foot tall Christmas Tree in Town Square, and at 6:20 p.m., Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome, along with some cheerful children, lit up the tree. The tree lighting ceremony was immediately followed by a spectacular fireworks show.
