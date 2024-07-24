80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

False River drawdown set to begin in September

1 hour 26 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2024 Jul 24, 2024 July 24, 2024 9:28 AM July 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

NEW ROADS— The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced today their drawdown of False River will begin on September 3.

Officials say the lake will be lowered 1.5 inches a day until January 15. The department organizes a drawdown of the river at least once every three years, most recently in the fall of 2021. 

Trending News

The lake stay open for fishing and other recreational activities. Property owners in the area are warned to secure their vessels, docks or anything else that could be affected. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days