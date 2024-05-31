Fallen Denham Springs officer, others remembered at FBI event

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI on Friday paid tribute to four Louisiana law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty during 2023, including Corp. Shawn Kelly of the Denham Springs Police Department.

Kelly died last May after responding to a disturbance in a shopping center parking lot. Officers were summoned to the shopping center after being told about an argument between a man and a woman. Justin Roberts, 30, started shooting when police arrived, and struck Kelly.

Roberts was later shot by police at an intersection a few blocks away.

Also honored Friday were detective Sgt. Nicolas Pepper of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Lt. Barry Giglio of the Ville Platte Marshals Office and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy Marylin Mayo.