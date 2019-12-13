61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

F. King Alexander leaving LSU for Oregon State job

4 hours 10 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 December 13, 2019 10:35 AM December 13, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
F. King Alexander

BATON ROUGE - Just a week after rumors swirled about LSU President F. King Alexander's possible departure from the university, he is officially on his way out. 

Alexander was announced as the new head of Oregon State University during the school's Board of Trustees meeting Friday. Alexander's last day as LSU's president will be Dec. 31. He has been running the university since summer 2013.

LSU released a statement shortly after the announcement saying Thomas Galligan, dean of LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center and former president of Colby-Sawyer College, has been appointed interim president while the LSU Board of Supervisors conducts a national search for Alexander’s replacement.

When asked last week about reports that he was being considered for a job in California last week, Alexander downplayed the rumors, saying those types of calls "are nothing new."

“No, no, everything is great here. I mean look, Joe Burrow’s gonna win the Heisman. We’re on a good roll right now!" Alexander told WBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days