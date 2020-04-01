Expect nightly ramp closures at Highland Rd. as work continues on I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - Drivers will not be able to get onto I-10 from Highland Road during overnight hours as crews work on the overpass there.

DOTD says the on and off ramps from Highland onto the interstate will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.. The closure will affect ramps on both the eastbound and westbound sides.

The nightly closures will continue until April 11.

Drivers are advised to use the interchanges at either Siegen Lane or LA 73 while the roadwork is underway.

Work on the overpass is part of the largerI-10 widening project, which is slated to be complete by fall 2020.