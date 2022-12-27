Ex-teacher accused of molesting student

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student.

Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

An early December tip to the sheriff's office prompted the investigation.

St. Charles Parish investigators believe that Aucoin-Melohn had “inappropriate sexual contact” with a student at the school between 2017 and 2022. They said the student was 16 or 17 years old at the time.

Officials said Aucoin-Melohn was “molesting male students.”

The sheriff's office said St. Charles Parish Schools offered "full cooperation" and noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Aucoin-Melohn's employment at the school ended earlier this month.

Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Holly Laurent at (985) 783-6807, (985) 331-1562, or via email at hlaurent@stcharlessheriff.org.