Latest Weather Blog
Ex-teacher accused of molesting student
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student.
Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
An early December tip to the sheriff's office prompted the investigation.
St. Charles Parish investigators believe that Aucoin-Melohn had “inappropriate sexual contact” with a student at the school between 2017 and 2022. They said the student was 16 or 17 years old at the time.
Officials said Aucoin-Melohn was “molesting male students.”
The sheriff's office said St. Charles Parish Schools offered "full cooperation" and noted that the investigation is ongoing.
Aucoin-Melohn's employment at the school ended earlier this month.
Trending News
Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Holly Laurent at (985) 783-6807, (985) 331-1562, or via email at hlaurent@stcharlessheriff.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plants damaged and wilted in extreme Christmas freeze could still spring back...
-
Ponchatoula High raises more than $17K for Make-A-Wish with letters to Santa
-
Hundreds of Tangipahoa residents without water since Friday; company blames freeze, growing...
-
Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
-
Crews tackle massive car fire in New Orleans Monday afternoon