Flames surround base of dozens of storage tanks at Arcola oil company; school evacuated after explosion

ROSELAND — An explosion rocked an oil supply company in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations for those within a mile of the site, including an elementary school.

Thick black smoke rose from Smitty's Supply in Arcola, an unincorporated community on the northern edge of Roseland, while flames surrounded the base of dozens of storage tanks at the site near the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 10.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it did not know what had exploded. Smitty's, a 56-year-old business, deals primarily in oils and lubricants but also manufactures brake fluid, power steering fluid and antifreeze, according to its website.

The sheriff's office said it would hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to provide updates.

The company's online profile says it has bulk storage tanks on site capable of holding 8.7 million gallons of material and is serviced by three railroad spurs.

The Roseland Elementary School is about 4,000 feet from the blast site. The Tangipahoa Parish School Board sent school buses to ferry students to the board office in Amite, about 3 miles miles away.

"Parents and guardians can pick up children from that site. Please be patient and work with us in this event. The safety of students and staff is at the top of our priority list," the school board said.

Roseland's mayor also said the town is being evacuated and people without a place to go are currently being sheltered at the Amite Community Center. Roseland is a community of about 1,000 people.

No injuries have been reported.

According to its website, Smitty's has more than 450 employees. It also has facilities in Hammond, Indiana; Jasper, Texas; and Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Smitty's was founded in 1969 by Ray and George Ann Smith and was sold in 2000 to their four sons.