Evacuation order still in place as officials provide update on day 3 of Smitty's Supply fire

ROSELAND — Officials provided an update Sunday on the fire at Smitty's Supply Inc. in Roseland after an explosion there forced evacuations and environmental impacts.

According to Louisiana State Police, the fire remained at 90% contained as of noon on Sunday. Officials put in place a containment barrier around the site, and crews have begun removing structural debris.

The mandatory evacuation notice remains in effect within a one-mile radius of the facility, according to police, as well as the three-nautical-mile temporary flight restriction.

LSP said environmental response efforts are already ongoing in the Tangipahoa River, which turned black after the explosion. Agencies have reportedly deployed 1,900 feet of floating barriers in the river and 100 feet into a nearby drainage ditch to contain debris. Two frack tanks carrying a combined 900 barrels of fluids were also recovered, according to LSP.

A wildlife protection hotline has been established at 832-514-9663 for residents to report impacted wildlife. LSP urged residents not to handle wildlife directly.

State police said that, so far, air monitoring tests have shown "non-detectable readings or levels well below health-based or actionable thresholds," but they will continue to monitor air levels.