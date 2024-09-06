Episcopal holds off St. Michael in season opener at Strawberry Stadium

Hammond - Continuous rain in the Baton Rouge area forced Episcopal and St. Michael to move from Olympia Stadium to Strawberry Stadium on Southeastern's campus.

The rain took over the first half, but didn't stop the game.

Episcopal leads 3-0 after a made field goal in the first quarter. In the second, the Knights march down the field and Reid Chauvin carried in the first touchdown of the night.

Trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, St. Michael looks to catch up on the ensuing drive and they do. Deonte Camel breaks his way through the defense to get St. Michael on the board.

They would trail 10-6 at halftime.

The Warriors would try to make a comeback in the second half, but Episcopal is able to hold them off and take home the win with a final score of 15-13.