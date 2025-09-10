EPA shares before and after photos of Smitty's Supply cleanup on Tangipahoa River

Photo: EPA

ROSELAND - The Environment Protection Agency is showing residents in Tangipahoa Parish that they have been working - and making progress - in cleaning up the Tangipahoa River following an explosion at Smitty's Supply.

The EPA shared before and after photos of the river at Serenity Sands, Highway 22, River Collection Point and Lee's Landing.



Serenity Sands



Highway 22



River Collection Point

Lee's Landing

Crews have deployed absorbent boom, containment booms and drum skimmers. As of Wednesday, 3.6 million gallons of material have been recovered.