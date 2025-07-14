88°
Entergy sells natural gas service to utilities company; CEO speaks on 2une In amid summer bills

BATON ROUGE - Entergy has sold its natural gas distribution to Delta Utilities. Amid those rising bill costs that mark the summertime and ahead of winter heating costs, Delta Utilities' CEO Tim Poche spoke on 2une In Monday morning to talk about what customers can expect, what's changing and what's staying exactly the same. 

You can find more information at Delta Utilities' website here

