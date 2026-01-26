39°
Entergy says most power will be restored by Wednesday night; bulk of outages in north Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — Entergy Louisiana said Monday it expected to restore electric service to 90 percent of its customers without power by Wednesday evening following a winter storm that left thousands in the dark.
The overwhelming majority of the utility's remaining outages were in the northern half of the state. Online monitors said around 90,000 Entergy customers were without service at midday Monday, while SWEPCO had 25,000 without power. CLECO had just under 6,000 without service.
Areas north and west of Baton Rouge saw some icing during Sunday's storm, and temperatures struggling into the 30s Monday meant there would be a slow thaw. Utilities reported only scattered outages in the immediate Baton Rouge area.
