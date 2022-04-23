65°
Entergy: Nearly 2,000 without power, road closed after crash on LA 73

2 hours 7 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, April 22 2022 Apr 22, 2022 April 22, 2022 10:46 PM April 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

PRAIRIEVILLE - Nearly 2,000 Entergy customers are without power, and a stretch of LA 73 is closed Friday night after a wreck damaged a utility pole.

Entergy officials confirmed that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, and it will be several hours before crews can make repairs to restore power to the Prairieville area.

The crash happened on LA 73 next to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Sources say the highway will be closed from Post Office Road to LA 621 until further notice.

This is a developing story.

