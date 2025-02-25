Entergy Louisiana's president announces plan to strengthen state energy grid, create jobs, reduce costs

BATON ROUGE — On the steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday, Entergy's president announced a plan to strengthen Louisiana's infrastructure and create thousands of jobs in honor of its 100th year of operating in the state.

The "Louisiana 100 Plan" outlines six goals that Entergy Louisiana will be focused on over the next decade to "better serve our state."

"For 100 years, Entergy has proudly served this state, and with the Louisiana 100 Plan, we’re not just celebrating our past – we’re making a commitment to Louisiana’s future,” Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, said. “This plan is a bold promise to strengthen Louisiana’s grid, invest in our communities and support the creation of thousands of jobs across our state. As we look ahead, our mission is clear: to keep Louisiana moving forward, together.”

Entergy broke the plan down into six points of concern:

- For Louisiana Pocketbooks, with the end goal of keeping "Louisiana residential electric rates 100 points below the national average."

- For Louisiana Power, with the expressed goal of strengthening "the Louisiana grid by storm hardening more than 100 circuits across the state every year."

- For Louisiana Prosperity, which they say will be done by "attracting $100 billion in new industrial projects with reliable power and competitive rates."

- For Louisiana Paychecks, which the company says will "create 100,000 new, non-utility jobs with strategic power investments across Louisiana."

- For Louisiana Partners, the company said it will "invest $100 million in shareholder dollars to Louisiana communities, schools, charities and non-profits."

- For Louisiana People, which Entergy said it will "give employees paid time off to volunteer in their communities, providing $100,000 in labor value every month to Louisiana non-profits."

Entergy said it will be in contact with the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Governor, the Legislature and other state and local leaders as the plan is implemented. The full plan can be found here.