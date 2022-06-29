89°
Entergy lineworker rushes to help mom rescue choking child

1 hour 3 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, June 29 2022 Jun 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 11:08 AM June 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - An Entergy worker raced to help when he saw a woman trying to stop her child from choking. 

According to new details Entergy released Tuesday, Jacob Crawford and a co-worker were on their way back from a job when they saw a car stop abruptly and a woman exit the driver's seat to try and get her child from the back. 

Crawford realized the woman was in distress and parked next to her, hurrying to help. He saw the child was choking and quickly took over to perform the Heimlich maneuver. 

Crawford was able to successfully dislodge the small item the child was choking on, saving her life. 

“I held the baby up and gave her a huge hug and then gave her back to her mom, and then we all hugged,” Crawford said. “To be able to use the training I’ve received at Entergy and with the Army National Guard to help someone like that, it was the best feeling in the world.”

