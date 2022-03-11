Entergy blames squirrel for major outage in New Orleans area Friday

NEW ORLEANS - Thousands of Entergy customers were without power Friday after a squirrel caused an electrical short.

WWL-TV reports that approximately 4,000 customers were without power in the Lakeview area around 2 p.m., according to the Entergy outage map.

The map also indicated that power was restored to nearly all those affected before 3 p.m.

Entergy officials said, "An animal has caused an electrical short and damaged our equipment." A spokesperson confirmed the animal was a squirrel, according to WWL-TV.

The outage area included the lakefront area from Wisner to West End Boulevard, a large section of City Park, and much of the area between Orleans Avenue and Canal Boulevard.

This is the second time in three days an animal has caused a major Entergy outage in the New Orleans area.

Approximately 10,000 customers were without power for several hours Wednesday in the Central Business District, Mid-City, Central City, and Treme.

Wednesday's outage was caused by a small animal, believed to be a bird, that got into the electrical system.