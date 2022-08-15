Entergy announces one-time bill assistance; click here to find out how to apply

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently allocated $4.4 million for eligible customers across the state for payment assistance.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on how to apply, click the following links based on your home parish:

United Way of Southeast Louisiana (Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington)

Capital Area United Way (East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, St. James, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, and St. Helena)

United Way South Louisiana (Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne)

United Way of Southwest Louisiana (Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Allen, and Beauregard)

United Way Central Louisiana (Avoyelles, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Winn)

United Way of Northeast Louisiana (Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll)

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (Sabine, Bossier, Red River, Natchitoches, Bienville, Claiborne, and Webster)

United Way of Acadiana (Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion)

St. John United Way (St. John)

United Way of St. Charles (St. Charles)

St. Landry-Evangeline United Way (St. Landry)

United Way of Iberia (Iberia)