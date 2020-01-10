Ensminger family welcomes brand new baby boy & Women's Hospital gifts him with the perfect threads

Krystalin and James in No. 9 Joe Burrow onesie "jersey" Photo: Women's Hospital

BATON ROUGE - This week, Women's Hospital has gone the extra mile in welcoming newborns into the world.

Hospital staff has made sure every newborn is the recipient of a commemorative onesie "jersey" in recognition of the upcoming national championship game in New Orleans.

On Thursday, one of the recipients of the special Joe Burrow-themed No. 9 onesie, happened to have strong ties to the LSU Tigers.

The little guy is named James and he's the grandson of LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.

His mother, Krystalin, is Ensminger's daughter and is pictured in the Facebook post below, posing with James as he sleeps in his new threads.

The team Ensminger has worked hard to train is all set to face off against Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Monday, at 7 p.m.