Employee placed on leave after accusing head of LSU's medical school of sexual discrimination

Dr. G.E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT - According to a Thursday morning news release from a Shreveport-based attorney, shortly after Dr. G.E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport was accused of sexual discrimination and harassment by four employees, one of the four was placed on administrative leave, with formal complaints filed against her.

The news release highlights a statement from Allison Jones, the lawyer representing the four EEOC complainants, which said: “After our press conference last week, where my clients and I spoke out about the egregiously sexist, and unjust working conditions perpetrated by Dr. Ghali, unnamed medical residents made dubious complaints against my client, Dr. Jennifer Woerner."

"She is being unfairly targeted in a malicious and retaliatory move that we believe was orchestrated by Dr. Ghali because of her brave involvement in the protected activity of whistleblowing and opposing discrimination both for herself and for protected learners.”

The attorney's office says it is calling into question the timing of the complaints against Woerner, as they happened to come so quickly on the heels of Woerner's testimony against the Chancellor.

Jones said, “The temporal proximity of these complaints raises a high level of concern that there was a retaliatory intent, and we are calling on the school to do the right thing and protect Dr. Woerner and all of my clients from retaliation and, further to protect the learners from being unduly influenced by an administrator who continues to be under investigation, but is allowed to still teach protected learners.”

Ghali is facing multiple allegations of sexual discrimination, and his accusers say he made sexist comments to female employees that "could be perceived as sexual harassment."