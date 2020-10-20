Employee facing several counts of fraud after stealing from Domino's Pizza

BAKER - A woman is facing several counts of fraud after authorities say she stole money from a pizza restaurant.

On Monday, police were notified of a theft by fraud that occurred at the Baker Domino's on Main Street. According to the arrest report, an employee had stolen over $3,000 in funds from the business over the course of two weeks.

The thief was identified as Jacobi Duncan.

A district manager contacted authorities about the theft. Authorities say the district manager discovered the theft after receiving e-mail statements from the owner of the store. While completing the monthly audit, the manager discovered excessive mileage payouts for employees of the Baker store that were three times above the average for store employees.

When the employees were asked about the payouts, they said none of them had received any additional funds above their normal salary pay. Reports say that Duncan was an assistant manager at the store and had access to the records, and the power to change them.

During an investigation, it was discovered that there was an excessive amount of cancellations for orders that had been made in the store, which averaged between five and eight cancellations per night. It was also discovered that all of the cancellations had been paid for in cash. Records show that Duncan handled the cancellations.

Duncan is charged with 68 counts of computer fraud, 33 counts of access device fraud, and 35 counts of public payroll fraud.