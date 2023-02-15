Emergency responders remove overturned truck that blocked I-10 entrance ramp Wednesday afternoon

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials spent nearly two hours removing a large truck that flipped over at an interstate on-ramp near the Mississippi River Bridge.

The wreck was reported shortly after noon Wednesday at the I-10 East entrance ramp at LA 1. DOTD traffic cameras showed the truck on its side, blocking drivers from reaching the interstate.

The crash was cleared around 2 p.m., and the on-ramp has since reopened.

No major injuries were reported.