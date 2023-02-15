78°
Emergency responders remove overturned truck that blocked I-10 entrance ramp Wednesday afternoon

2 hours 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 15 2023 Feb 15, 2023 February 15, 2023 12:59 PM February 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials spent nearly two hours removing a large truck that flipped over at an interstate on-ramp near the Mississippi River Bridge.

The wreck was reported shortly after noon Wednesday at the I-10 East entrance ramp at LA 1. DOTD traffic cameras showed the truck on its side, blocking drivers from reaching the interstate. 

The crash was cleared around 2 p.m., and the on-ramp has since reopened.

No major injuries were reported.

