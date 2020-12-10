51°
Emergency crews respond to second deadly shooting of the night Wednesday

8 hours 48 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, December 09 2020 Dec 9, 2020 December 09, 2020 3:19 PM December 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to the second deadly shooting of the night Wednesday around 10 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to Highland Road Community Park after reports of shots fired in the area.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office later clarified that the gunshot was self-inflicted.

