61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Embattled Tigerland bar loses liquor license; neighboring business plans to take its place

1 day 8 hours 29 minutes ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 11:00 PM April 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Reggie's, a controversial Tigerland bar where 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking hours before her death, has lost its liquor license and will not reopen. 

The bar fell under scrutiny immediately following Brooks' death. Tests performed after Brooks was struck and gravely wounded by a car on Burbank Drive show her blood-alcohol level at .319, nearly four times the legal driving limit for a legal adult.

The business's liquor license was suspended by state regulators pending an investigation into the case, but the license was permanently revoked Thursday. 

"The issuance and acceptance of an alcohol permit is a privilege, not a right," ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier, Jr. said. "We accept the responsibility the state has for ensuring public safety.

The owner of the bar also faces a $15,000 fine and was permanently banned from managing an establishment that serves alcohol.

WBRZ contacted the owner of Fred's Bar & Grill, Marc Fraioli, on Thursday about the fate of the neighboring Reggie's property. The bars share a building in Tigerland, and Fraioli says the plan is for Fred's to expand into the space previously occupied by Reggie's.

Trending News

Fraoioli noted that they've always had ownership over the property and ultimately planned to take over the space once Reggie's lease expired in 2030. He said current circumstances have only moved up that process.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days