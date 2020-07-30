85°
Elm Park Baptist Church hosting 'park and praise' service Friday

Thursday, July 30 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Elm Park Baptist Church will host a socially distanced drive-up service Friday evening.

The "park and praise" service begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 5150 Landis Drive. All attending must stay in or near their vehicle during the service. 

The Cajun Navy will also be in attendance handing out masks and hand sanitizer.

