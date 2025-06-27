Elm Grove Baptist Church creates an exhibit for its centennial anniversary

BATON ROUGE - Elm Grove Baptist Church is celebrating its centennial this weekend. To look back at the 100 years of service in the community, members created an exhibit.

"This has been months of work. Months of actively seeking the solicitation of information from our members," says church member Yvonne Williams.

The church was founded in June 1925. It was originally located at 645 North 38th Street, at the home of a church member.

"Knowing that our church came from a little house down the street from its current structure is almost awesome. You can't even imagine what it is," Williams said.

One hundred years is a lot of time with a lot of history. Three church members, Yvonne Williams, Shelia Hawkins and Hilda Howard Carter, decided to put it all on display.

"This started from a simple conversation that said, 'we're turning one hundred, we should do... we called it a museum,'" says Reverend Errol Domingue, pastor of Elm Grove.

The museum is like a walk down memory lane for members of the Elm Grove congregation. It gives a chance to learn about the ancestors of the church.

"We didn't just jump in here and start Elm Grove. We stand on some big shoulders and we continue to do this everyday," says Williams.

Shoulders like the previous pastor, the Legendary Reverend J.R. Williams. He led the church for 48 years, bringing it to new heights, until the current pastor Reverend Errol Domingue took over in 2000.

"It's not the pastor that makes the church, it's the people, and over these hundred years there's been people who are committed to make sure we are serving God as well as everywhere else," says Domingue.