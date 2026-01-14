'Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV' docuseries premieres on WBRZ's air Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE — A docuseries charting the journey of daytime television premieres on Channel 2 on Wednesday night.

The series, "Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV," premieres at 8 p.m. on WBRZ and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The series will explore how daytime TV transformed, earning the name "Trash TV" by the mid-1990s. Tune in to the documentary's first episode to hear never-before-told stories from hosts, producers and insiders like Maury Povich, Montell Williams, Leeza Gibbons, Geraldo and Jerry Springs.

