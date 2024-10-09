65°
Latest Weather Blog
Electrical malfunction sparked fire to East Cypress Point Court homes, three people displaced
BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire at a multi-family home along East Cypress Point Court early Tuesday morning.
The St. George Fire Department said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, multiple homes engulfed in flames. Crews had the fire out within 35 minutes but worked for hours putting out hotspots and making sure it was safe for residents.
Trending News
No injuries were reported but three residents were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist people who lost their homes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council holds public meetings to educate voters on proposed plans of...
-
Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant
-
Southland Steel Fabricators invests $25 million in Greensburg facility expansion, promising 80...
-
Louisiana crews mobilize to help hurricane victims in the Carolinas, gearing up...
-
Prosecutors could seek death penalty with upgraded first-degree murder charge against TikTok...