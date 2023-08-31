87°
Electrical malfunction in parked car leads to apartment fire

Thursday, August 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction in a parked car led to an apartment fire that completely destroyed the car and damaged the apartment Thursday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, they were called in to handle a fire around 3:56 p.m., and they got the fire under control 4:07 p.m.. The firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building's attached garage. They entered the garage and found a car on fire, which they contained before there was significant damage to the apartment.

The vehicle was completely destroyed and the apartment's sole resident was displaced due to smoke and water damage.

