Electrical malfunction at Corporate Drive building causes fire
BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction at the Avita Pharmacy building on Corporate Drive caused a fire in electrical room on Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was contained the the first floor of the three-story building. A staff member said workers had to evacuate the building.
Fire officials said the blaze caused a $200,000 loss to the building.
