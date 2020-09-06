75°
Electrical fire damages Baton Rouge duplex
BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters have extinguished a blaze that caused significant damage to a duplex
St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in the 8000 block of Starwood Court around 8:15 p.m.
Firefighters say the electical fire began in the kitchen and ran up through the wall to the attic, where it did significant damage.
Residents from both units were displaced because of damage to electrical systems, as well as smoke and water damage.
There were no injuries, according to investigators.
The Red Cross has been called out to assist the affected residents.
