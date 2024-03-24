Election results: Emily Soule wins EBR School Board seat, Darnell Waites re-elected Baker's mayor for third term

BATON ROUGE — Saturday's East Baton Rouge Parish election results are in, with Emily Soulé winning the school board seat for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board's District 8 and Darnell Waites winning reelection as Baker's mayor for a third term.

Soulé, a Republican, won the race for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board's District 8 seat. She received 54.76 percent of the vote, beating Steve Crump, an Independent.

In Baker, Waites won his mayoral reelection with 54.4 percent of the votes. Carl Dunn also won the election for Baker's chief of police with 65.16 percent of the votes.

Baker also elected councilmembers to Districts 2 and 3 respectively: Rochelle Dunn and Desiree Collins. Toni Jackson and Robert Young, both Democratic candidates, will have a runoff for the District 4 seat.

As expected, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won Saturday's presidential primaries in Louisiana for their respective parties. The race was called minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m.