Educators concerned as legislature moves forward without teacher stipends

BATON ROUGE - A proposed $47 billion state budget is moving through the Louisiana Legislature without a teacher stipend, leaving educators uncertain about what the next school year will look like financially.

All five constitutional amendments on last weekend's ballot failed, including one tied to education funding and teacher pay raises. Angela Reams Brown, president of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers and Support Staff, called it disappointing.

"We were very disappointed. We had our hopes and dreams on the fact that teachers and support staff would finally get a permanent pay raise as opposed to the stipends," said Reams Brown.

A Senate committee then advanced the state budget without adding stipends on Thursday. That budget was already approved by the House.

For the last three school years, teachers received a $2,000 stipend and support staff received a $1,000 stipend. D'Shay Oaks, President of the Louisiana Association of Educators, said this will make it harder for teachers to make ends meet next school year.

"It will become problematic for some educators in supporting their families. They may have to get a second or third job to just combat the pay they will lose with the stipends," said Oaks.

Louisiana teachers rank among the lowest paid in the country, earning about $12,000 less than the national average. Educators fear that losing the stipends could push more teachers out of the state.

"It will add to the teacher shortage. We already have a teacher shortage because people are leaving to go to other states," said Oaks.

Educators said the fight is not over, since lawmakers can still amend the budget before it is finalized.

"The ball is in their court. They have the power to put the stipend back in and give us the chance not to lose those dollars this upcoming school year," said Reams Brown.

The budget now heads to the full Senate floor before going back to the House. Lawmakers have until June 1 to finalize a budget and send it to Governor Jeff Landry's desk.