Ed Price wins runoff election for second district senate seat

Saturday, May 27 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE -  Ed Price will fill the vacant state Senate District 2 seat after winning Saturday's runoff election.

Price defeated Warren Harang III with over 60 percent of the vote.

Price is a Democratic member of the House of Representatives and a businessman from Gonzales. He will complete the term of former state Senator Troy Brown, who resigned after pleading no contest to two domestic abuse charges.

The 2nd District includes portions of Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes.

