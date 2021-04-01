Ed Orgeron asked to testify at capitol in wake of testimony from Derrius Guice accuser

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have asked that Coach Ed Orgeron testify at the state capitol amid a back-and-forth over whether he spoke directly to a 74-year-old who accused former football star Derrius Guice of harassment in 2017.

State Senator Regina Barrow confirmed to WBRZ that Orgeron was requested to testify before a Senate committee on April 8.

The request comes a week after Gloria Scott made national headlines for her testimony alleging that former LSU football player Derrius Guice sexually harassed her while she worked security at the Superdome. Scott alleged she talked over the phone to Coach Orgeron about disciplining Guice after the incident, but Orgeron and the school have denied that conversation ever happened.