EBRSO unit, school bus involved in crash at Joor Road intersection Tuesday

CENTRAL - A school bus and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office patrol unit were involved in a multiple-vehicle crash along Joor Road on Tuesday.

The Central Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads.

Fire officials said no students were on the bus when it crashed. Only minor injuries were reported. No information about what happened leading up to the crash released.