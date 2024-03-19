51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO unit, school bus involved in crash at Joor Road intersection Tuesday

2 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 8:25 PM March 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A school bus and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office patrol unit were involved in a multiple-vehicle crash along Joor Road on Tuesday. 

The Central Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads. 

Trending News

Fire officials said no students were on the bus when it crashed. Only minor injuries were reported. No information about what happened leading up to the crash released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days